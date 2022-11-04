Oleksiak scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Oleksiak has picked up all five of his points this year (three goals, two assists) in the last seven games. He doubled the Kraken's lead to 2-0 in the second period of Thursday's win. The large defenseman has added 35 hits, 23 blocked shots, 16 PIM, eight shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 12 outings.