Oleksiak scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Oleksiak missed four games with a lower-body injury, but he was able to handle his usual second-pairing role with no trouble Wednesday. He also celebrated his return with a second-period tally. The big defenseman has four goals, two assists, 40 hits, 29 blocked shots, 16 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 15 contests overall -- he'll typically add more physicality than offense.