Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Oleksiak made a defensive stop, then worked up the ice and converted on a Matty Beniers pass at 5:43 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. With four points over his last seven games, Oleksiak is a bit warm on offense. He's up to five points, 22 shots on net, 53 blocks, 26 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 19 outings overall. He'll have brief bursts of offense throughout the year, but he's mainly a defensive presence on the Kraken's second pairing.