Oleksiak produced an assist and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars in Game 1.

Oleksiak snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He made a stretch pass through the neutral zone to feed Oliver Bjorkstrand for the go-ahead goal at 14:39 of the first period. Oleksiak has a goal, two assists, 31 hits, 28 blocked shots, six shots on net and a minus-4 rating as a mainly defensive presence through eight playoff outings.