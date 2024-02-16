Oleksiak has gone 26 games without a point.

Oleksiak's last scoring contribution was a goal versus the Lightning on Dec. 9. Since then, he's racked up 55 blocked shots, 29 hits, 44 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating over 26 scoreless outings. The 31-year-old defenseman is still playing strong defense in a shutdown role, so he's at little risk of losing his place in the lineup. He's at a mere eight points with 79 shots on net, 72 hits and 125 blocked shots through 54 games this season.