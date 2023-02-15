Oleksiak produced an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets.

Oleksiak had gone 11 games without a point before earning the secondary assist on John Hayden's tally. The helper put Oleksiak at 12 points, a plus-3 rating, 94 hits, 77 blocked shots, 41 shots on goal and 36 PIM through 47 appearances. He's still more of a defensive presence on the Kraken's second pairing.