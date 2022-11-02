Oleksiak notched an assist, two hits and five PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Oleksiak fought Nikita Zadorov in a heavyweight bout in the first period. In the second, Oleksiak set up Morgan Geekie on an odd-man rush for the game-tying goal. All four of Oleksiak's points this year have come in the last six games. The veteran defenseman has added 34 hits, 20 blocked shots, 16 PIM, seven shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 11 appearances.