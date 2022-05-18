Oleksiak posted a goal and 16 assists in 72 games this season.
Oleksiak added 182 hits and 86 blocked shots, as physicality remains his top contribution. The 29-year-old played in a top-four role throughout the year for the Kraken, and his minus-1 rating is a positive sign given how poor the team's defense was in general. Oleksiak signed a five-year deal with the Kraken prior to the expansion draft, so he'll remain a defensive stalwart on the team's blue line for years to come.
