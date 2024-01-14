Oleksiak's point drought extended to 14 games in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Five Kraken skaters failed to get on the scoresheet Saturday, but two of them were hurt. Oleksiak's role as a shutdown defenseman limits his chances on offense, but it's still a bit odd he hasn't gotten involved in the scoring while the team is in one of it's best runs of the campaign. Oleksiak has eight points, 49 shots on net, 101 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-10 rating through 42 appearances.