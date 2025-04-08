Oleksiak logged an assist and blocked five shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Oleksiak set up Matty Beniers' game-tying goal at 18:35 of the first period. The helper ended an eight-game skid for Oleksiak, who remains in a bottom-four role for the Kraken. The 32-year-old defenseman is up to 15 points in 78 appearances, matching his point total from 82 games a year ago. He's added 154 blocked shots, 69 hits, 65 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 2024-25, putting him on pace to miss the 100-hit mark for the first time since 2016-17.