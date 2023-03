Oleksiak notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Oleksiak has four assists and a plus-2 rating over his last six appearances. He helped out on Jaden Schwartz's opening tally in the first period. Oleksiak is up to 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), 69 shots on net, 53 PIM, 117 hits, 104 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 67 contests in a career year.