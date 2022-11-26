Oleksiak produced an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Oleksiak waltzed through the neutral zone and got deep before passing back to Andre Burakovsky for the go-ahead goal in the second period. With a goal and an assist in two games since returning from a lower-body injury, Oleksiak is making an impact from the blue line. His offense isn't his primary calling card, but he's picked up seven points in 16 appearances this year. The 29-year-old has added a plus-2 rating, 41 hits, 29 blocked shots and 10 shots on net.