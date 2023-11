Oleksiak posted an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Oleksiak has earned three assists over the last five games, though that's about the peak of his scoring potential. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to four helpers, 44 blocked shots, 23 hits, 18 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 17 contests overall. He continues to operate in a shutdown role on the second defensive pairing.