Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked five shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Oleksiak's goal at 12:51 of the second period brought the Kraken within one, and Matty Beniers tied it 19 seconds later. They couldn't find a go-ahead goal, and the Avalanche ran away with the win in the third period. Oleksiak's been a surprising playoff producer with two points, eight hits and 10 blocked shots through three contests, though that scoring pace is likely too high for him to maintain.