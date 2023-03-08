Oleksiak scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Oleksiak took a pass from Jordan Eberle behind the net and tallied at 3:41 of the first period. The goal ended a three-game point drought for Oleksiak, though that brief slump followed a stretch of six points over seven contests for the defenseman. The 30-year-old has career highs in goals (nine) and points (18) while adding 57 shots on net, 101 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 57 outings this season.