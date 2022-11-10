Oleksiak (lower body) will miss Friday's game against Minnesota, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports.
Oleksiak missed the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 win against Nashville because of the injury. He has three goals and five points in 14 games while averaging 18:33 of ice time. With Oleksiak unavailable, Cale Fleury is expected to make his season debut.
