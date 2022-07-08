Nyman was selected 49th overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Scouts had a bit of a hard time getting a feel for Nyman's game this past season, as he averaged more than a point-per-game (18 goals, 35 points in 34 games) for a poor club in Finland's second tier Mestis professional league. Nyman is a big body (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) with a huge shot, so there are reasons to believe he could eventually develop into a legitimate middle-six offensive producer. That said, Nyman is limited to the wing, his defensive game is lacking and he doesn't skate particularly well, so he is going to have to pile up points in order to become a true difference maker in North America. His development will be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.