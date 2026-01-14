Nyman scored twice in AHL Coachella Valley's 5-2 win over Texas on Tuesday.

Nyman has picked up three goals and added an assist over six contests since returning to the AHL. The winger spent most of the first half of the season with the Kraken, earning six points in 24 appearances, including three over nine outings in December. He'll likely be near the top of the list for a call-up if the Kraken have bad injury luck later in the season.