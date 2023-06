Nyman signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Seattle on Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Nyman was selected 49th overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger tallied 10 goals and 14 points in 29 games with Ilves Tampere of the Finnish Elite League. He also scored three points in the 2023 World Juniors while representing Finland. Nyman is likely still a few years away from making an NHL impact, though his 6-foot-3 frame could expedite the process.