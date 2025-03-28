Nyman scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Nyman continues to look comfortable alongside Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko. Nyman's pair of points came 16 seconds apart in the second period -- he scored to put the Kraken up 3-0 and then assisted on Beniers' tally in short order. This was Nyman's first even-strength goal and his second multi-point effort in three contests. The 20-year-old is up to three goals, three assists, 17 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-2 rating through eight appearances. He's still got plenty to prove at the NHL level, but he could be setting himself up well for a chance to begin 2025-26 with the big club.