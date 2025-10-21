Nyman scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Nyman's goal was his third in the last four games. This was his first contest with power-play time, and he could carve out some fantasy value if he stays in that role, though his ceiling is lowered by a fourth-line assignment at even strength. The 21-year-old has added seven shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating. If he continues to perform well, Nyman could get promoted to a better spot in the lineup, especially if Jared McCann (lower body) remains out.