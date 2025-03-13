Nyman scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Nyman logged 13:56 of ice time in his debut, and he scored his first NHL tally at 10:53 of the third period, sparking the Kraken's comeback effort. The 20-year-old was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He's well-regarded for his shot, and he's also got size that could allow him to play as a power winger once he establishes himself with the Kraken. Nyman will likely be a big part of AHL Coachella Valley's playoff run this spring, but it won't hurt for him to spend some time with the big club to get a taste of NHL action.