Kraken's Jani Nyman: Scores in rare chance to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nyman scored a goal in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.
Nyman played in just five of the Kraken's 14 games in November after being in the lineup for every contest in October. The winger's goal came in garbage time at 19:55 of the third period. He has four tallies, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating across 16 appearances. Nyman's got a good shot, but he won't be a fantasy option if he can't stick in the lineup.
More News
-
Kraken's Jani Nyman: Scores again in Monday's loss•
-
Kraken's Jani Nyman: Second goal in last three games•
-
Kraken's Jani Nyman: Tallies first goal of season•
-
Kraken's Jani Nyman: Returns to minors•
-
Kraken's Jani Nyman: Produces two points Thursday•
-
Kraken's Jani Nyman: First multi-point effort of career•