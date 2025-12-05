Nyman scored a goal in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

Nyman played in just five of the Kraken's 14 games in November after being in the lineup for every contest in October. The winger's goal came in garbage time at 19:55 of the third period. He has four tallies, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating across 16 appearances. Nyman's got a good shot, but he won't be a fantasy option if he can't stick in the lineup.