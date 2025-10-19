Nyman scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 OT win over the Maple Leafs.

Nyman one-timed a pass in the slot from Mason Marchment to put the Kraken up 2-1 at 14:29 of the second period. The 21-year-old winger has two goals and four shots in his last three games. Nyman's average ice time this season is down to 9:06, which is almost five minutes less than his 13:59 average in 12 contests last season. The young winger has talent, but we'd like to see that ice time creep up a bit to avoid a healthy scratch.