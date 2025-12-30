Kraken's Jani Nyman: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nyman was assigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Tuesday.
Nyman has four goals, six points, 31 shots on net and 20 hits across 24 NHL appearances this season. However, he has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. Nyman should see more playing time in the minors, where he had 28 goals and 44 points in 58 outings during the 2024-25 regular season.
