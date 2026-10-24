Nyman was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Nyman has been on fire in the AHL this season, where he's compiled nine goals, two assists, a plus-3 rating and 24 shots on net across nine games. Given that Seattle's offense has slowly begun to taper off after a strong start to the 2026-27 campaign, the 22-year-old's call up could help rekindle their offensive efforts. He'll likely slot into a bottom-six role to start his tenure with the team this season. If he can sustain a fraction of his current scoring pace, he could be in for a career high in games played in the NHL level after appearing in 28 regular-season outings for Seattle a year ago.