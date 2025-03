Nyman was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Nyman has played well with the Firebirds this season, registering 26 goals and 41 points across 55 appearances. Nyman has yet to make his NHL debut, but that may change soon. The right-shot winger could compete with Tye Kartye, who has just eight points over 51 games, for a spot in the lineup.