Nyman scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Nyman tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period. A strong training camp enabled the 21-year-old winger to make the Kraken's roster, and he's holding onto a fourth-line spot to begin the season. He's added one shot on net, five hits, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating while failing to reach 10 minutes of ice time in any of his three appearances. Nyman's got potential as a power winger, but it will be a while before that happens.