McCann notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

McCann has started to regain his offense with two helpers over the last three games. He went four contests without a point prior to that. The 27-year-old is up to 55 points (19 on the power play), 187 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 70 outings overall. He continues to center the second line, with a shuffle of forwards leading to him being flanked by Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle in Tuesday's win.