McCann logged an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

McCann set up Jordan Eberle's tally in the second period. After a hot start to March, McCann has been limited to two assists over his last four games, though he's still playing strong hockey on the Kraken's top line. He has 33 tallies, 21 helpers, 163 shots on net, 51 hits, and a plus-8 rating through 66 appearances this season.