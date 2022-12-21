McCann scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

McCann had a shot attempt broken up, but he kept the puck and scored from below the goal line by banking the puck in off goalie Thomas Greiss. Over his last eight games, McCann's been pretty good at finding twine, netting five goals and adding an assist in that span. He's up to 15 tallies, 21 points, 59 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-8 rating through 28 appearances this season.