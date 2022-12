McCann scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

McCann tallied in the final second of the second period, but the Kraken weren't able to build any momentum from that in the third. This was his fifth goal in the last five games, and he's up to 12 tallies, 17 points, 50 shots, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 appearances.