McCann scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Utah.

McCann broke up Karel Vejmelka's shutout bid just 23 seconds into the third period. With seven points over four games in April, McCann is putting together a strong finish to the campaign. He's at 21 goals, 59 points (15 on the power play), 197 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-9 rating through 79 appearances this season, just a touch behind the pace that saw him rack up 62 points in 80 games a year ago.