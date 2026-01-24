default-cbs-image
McCann scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

McCann has scored in consecutive games for the third time within a month. The 29-year-old forward is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 64 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 26 appearances. He's currently on the top line, but as one of the Kraken's most consistent forwards, McCann can typically produce with just about any line combination.

