McCann scored a goal in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

McCann has two points over three games since returning from a lower-body injury. He's at four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating over eight appearances this season. McCann has seamlessly retaken a top-six role and should be in line for ample ice time at even strength and on the power play. The Kraken's weak offense isn't encouraging, but McCann should be among the team's steadiest players.