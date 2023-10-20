McCann scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

McCann hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since his goal Opening Night versus Vegas. The winger snapped the short slump with a third-period tally that stood as the game-winner. He has two goals, 16 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-5 rating through five appearances. With Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) exiting Thursday's contest, McCann was moved off the top line in favor of Tye Kartye later in the game, which could be a move that sticks heading into Saturday's tilt with the Rangers.