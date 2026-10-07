McCann scored a power-play goal on seven shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

McCann scored in the third period, but it was too late to make a difference. The 30-year-old forward has been strong to start the season, earning a goal, four assists, 15 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over four contests. McCann continues to log top-six minutes and will also contribute with the man advantage. He's one of Seattle's most reliable forwards and can help round out the depth of a fantasy roster.