McCann scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

McCann helped out on Eeli Tolvanen's opening tally in the second period. Later in the frame, McCann scored on a breakaway after an outlet pass from Jaden Schwartz. With four points over three games to begin January, McCann is making the most of his reduced ice time lately -- he hasn't exceeded 13 minutes in any of his last four contests. The 26-year-old leads the Kraken with 18 goals, and he's added eight helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 34 outings.