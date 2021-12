McCann notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

McCann sent a cross-ice pass to Adam Larsson for the Kraken's second tally in the first period. The 25-year-old McCann hadn't recorded an assist since Oct. 26, but he lit the lamp seven times in the previous 10 games before his helper Friday. The forward has 15 points, 41 shots, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating in 19 appearances.