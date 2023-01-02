McCann provided a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

McCann had the secondary assist on Eeli Tolvanen's first goal as a member of the Kraken. December was a solid month for McCann -- he had six goals and a helper over 12 games. The 26-year-old has been under 12 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games, so fantasy managers should have some concern about his usage. For the season, the 26-year-old forward is up to 16 tallies, seven helpers, six power-play points, 64 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 32 contests.