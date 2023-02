McCann provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

McCann has gone 12 games without a multi-point effort, but he has three goals and five assists in that span. The 26-year-old has been steady in a top-line role, though the Kraken have lost three games in a row and head coach Dave Hakstol may want to shuffle his lines soon. McCann is at 26 tallies, 16 helpers, 121 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-2 rating through 56 contests.