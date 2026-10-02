McCann recorded three assists, including one on the power play, and four shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

McCann didn't find the back of the net, but he played a major role in Seattle's offensive outburst. His shot led directly to Jordan Eberle's power-play opener, and he later set up Matty Beniers for Seattle's fifth goal early in the third period. McCann completed his three-assist night by earning the primary helper on Kaapo Kakko's goal at 17:01, which came just 26 seconds after Calgary finally got on the board. McCann had a down season in 2025-26, with just 40 points in 52 regular-season contests, but he recorded at least 60 points in each of his previous three campaigns.