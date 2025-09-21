default-cbs-image
McCann (lower body) is day-to-day, the team announced Sunday.

McCann could be limited at training camp for a while due to the injury, as the Kraken likely won't rush him back into the lineup for preseason action. He generated 22 goals, 61 points, and 202 shots on net across 82 regular-season games last campaign.

