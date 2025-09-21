Kraken's Jared McCann: Considered day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCann (lower body) is day-to-day, the team announced Sunday.
McCann could be limited at training camp for a while due to the injury, as the Kraken likely won't rush him back into the lineup for preseason action. He generated 22 goals, 61 points, and 202 shots on net across 82 regular-season games last campaign.
More News
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Healthy ahead of camp•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Slated to undergo surgery•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Finishes as team's points leader•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Reaches 60-point mark in loss•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Breaks up shutout bid•
-
Kraken's Jared McCann: Three more points Saturday•