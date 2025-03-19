McCann scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

McCann snapped a five-game point drought with his second-period tally, which put the Kraken ahead 3-2. It ultimately stood as the game-winner, his third such goal this season. It's been a down year for McCann, who has had to battle inconsistency on offense. He has 17 goals, 46 points, 164 shots on net, 40 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 69 appearances. His 10.4 shooting percentage is his lowest since he shot 9.3 percent in 2019-20.