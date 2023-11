McCann scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

McCann has scored twice in his last four games, but those are his only points over his last nine outings. The 27-year-old deflected in an Adam Larsson shot in the second period Monday. McCann is up to eight goals, three assists, 56 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 20 contests overall.