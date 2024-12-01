McCann scored a goal on six shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

McCann had gone six games without a goal entering Saturday. He scored in the third period, but the Kraken didn't get another tally after his 10th goal of the season. The 28-year-old's recent slump has taken him back under a point-per-game pace -- he has 23 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 25 appearances this season.