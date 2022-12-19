McCann scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

McCann fired in the go-ahead goal with 4:32 left in the third period, and the Kraken held on for the win. The 26-year-old has scored nine of his 14 goals on the year in the last 14 games, and he's added three assists in that span. He remains a key part of the top six, and he's up to 20 points, 58 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-7 rating through 27 contests.