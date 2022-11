McCann provided two assists and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

McCann had scored in each of the last two games, and he found his way again as a playmaker Wednesday. He helped out on goals by Andre Burakovsky (on the power play) and Matty Beniers in this contest for his first assists in each games. McCann is up to seven tallies, five helpers, 33 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 16 contests, with five of his 12 points coming on the power play.