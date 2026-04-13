McCann is dealing with a lower-body injury that will sideline him for the final three games of the season, the team announced Monday.

McCann has already reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth straight year, despite having played in just 52 games for the Kraken this season. Still, with all the time missed due to injury, the 29-year-old winger will post his lowest point total (40) since the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. McCann is under contract for the upcoming season and should remain a fixture in Seattle's top six if he can stay healthy.