McCann (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against Arizona, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

McCann is considered day-to-day after missing Monday's practice. The 27-year-old forward has 28 goals and 60 points in 75 games this season. If McCann is unavailable to play Tuesday, Yanni Gourde is projected to move back into the third-line center role.